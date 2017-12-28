Westbrook man surrenders in Lamb Street incident

WESTBROOK — A standoff ended peacefully Tuesday after the suspect surrendered at the Public Safety Building.

Brandon Conley, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested Dec. 26 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in an apartment on Lamb Street. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in District Court in Portland.

According to Police Chief Janine Roberts, Westbrook police responded to a call for a domestic assault in progress just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 26. A woman, who was safely removed from the building with her infant child, reported that Conley assaulted her and then threatened suicide with a handgun.

Police believed Conley to still be armed inside the building when they arrived, although he had fled moments before they arrived. Other residents in the Lamb Street apartment building, as well as from surrounding homes, were evacuated for four hours until the standoff ended.

“I, and the Westbrook Police Department, want to thank all the residents who were displaced during the incident due to the evacuations for their patience while we worked at a peaceful resolution to this uncertain situation,” Roberts said in a press release.

During the standoff, a Westbrook police officer trained in crisis negotiations tried to make contact with Conley using a public address system. The Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit also responded to the call. Conley was eventually contacted on his cell phone and he surrendered at the Westbrook Public Safety building on Main Street.

Upon his surrender, Conley was unarmed. Police later retrieved the handgun from someone Conley had given it to after fleeing Lamb Street.

As of Wednesday morning, Conley was being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail. He faces charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault.

