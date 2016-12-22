Westbrook Notes

Poetry out Loud

champ selected



Westbrook High School crowned a new Poetry Out Loud champion, J.D. Ndayishimiye, during the school’s contest on Dec. 14.

Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation contest created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, and requires high school English students to select, memorize and recite poems from the Poetry Out Loud collection to their classes.

One recitation winner from each class is selected to participate in the school-wide competition in December, and Ndayishimiye was chosen as the winner out of 19 fellow students. Judges awarded him the title for his recitation of former poet laureate Stanley Kunitz’s “The Layers.”

Ndayishimiye will move on to the regional competition in February where he’ll be expected to recite two poems. The regional winner will compete in the state-wide competition in March.

Vacation week crafts

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., has scheduled youth activities during school vacation week.

Glitter Playdough craft is set for 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Children ages 5 and up can create a sparkly snowman that won’t melt.

Then, its snowflake making from 2-3 p.m. using paper and scissors to create snowflakes to hang on windows.

Strawbees, at 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, will use straws to create something like a tower or bridge.

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Co-ed indoor flag football

Westbrook Youth Football and Portland Youth Football are sponsoring co-ed indoor flag football for grades K-2 from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays next month beginning Jan. 7 at 207 Sports LLC, 1173 Riverside St., Portland.

The cost is $110. To register or for more information go to www.westbrookyouthfootball.com.

Eat, drink local



Westbrook Historical Society will sample some foods and beverages produced in the city when it meets at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Produce and products will include pizza, tacos, beer and ice cream. “Help us welcome and support our local merchants and businesses,” the society reported on its website www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.

