Westbrook Notes

Dwyer to speak

Donna Dwyer, president and CEO of My Place Teen Center, will speak when the Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, 125 Stroudwater St.

Dwyer will update attendees about the teen center.

Senior citizens’ trips

Westbrook Senior Citizens are hitting the road with trips planned for later this year.

The group will visit colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens in Virginia April 21-25 and Nova Scotia on June 29 for the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo. This year’s festival celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday.

For more information about senior trips, call 854-2705 or 883-5046.