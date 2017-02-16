Westbrook Notes

Allison Graham

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has announced promotions involving its Westbrook branch.

Allison Graham, former assistant branch manager and assistant vice president, was recently promoted to branch administration officer and is now based in the bank’s Saco Main Street location.

Dennis Dalton has been promoted to assistant vice president. Dalton has been a loan officer at the Westbrook branch since 2011.

Woman’s club to meet

The GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. in Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

The meeting is the potluck luncheon and the silent auction that was postponed from Feb. 7. Guests are welcome.

Seniors to dine

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a meal when it meets at noon on Monday, Feb. 20, in Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. The menu includes beef tips with gravy, potato, veggies and yellow cake with chocolate frosting.

Dana Perkins, a magician, will entertain. Ann McAlpine, spokeswoman for the seniors, said Perkins will demonstrate how to build a ship in a bottle.

The seniors are planning two trips. The group will travel to colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens in Virginia in April and Nova Scotia in June for the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo. For more information, call 854-2705 or 883-5046.