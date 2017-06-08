Westbrook Notes

Boy Scout Troop 83 reunion

Organizers are planning a get-together of all boys, adults and families who have at any time been part of Boy Scout Troop 83 in Westbrook.

The event will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St.

The meal will be potluck and those attending can take a salad or chips. For more information, call Larry at 854-2379.

Jersey trip sign up

Westbrook Senior Citizens will travel to Cape May, New Jersey, for four days and three nights Sept. 11-14. The itinerary includes a stop at a casino in Atlantic City for a dinner-show.

Trip cost is $569 for double occupancy and $669, single.

Ann McAlpine, spokeswoman for the seniors is encouraging those wishing to go to sign up now by calling her at 854-2705.