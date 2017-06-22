Westbrook Notes

Kenneth Hodgdon

Hodgdon honored

New England Rehabilitation Hospital presented several awards at their annual Employee Appreciation celebrations on May 31 and June 1. Among the recipients were Ken Hodgdon, CNA, of Westbrook.

Hodgdon was presented the Buzz Fitzgerald Award for an employee who has demonstrated extraordinary care and kindness to rehab patients and their families. Hodgdon’s priorities are always clear to staff, patients and families: provide safe and effective care while also giving everyone an excellent experience.

“He listens intently to concerns, personal stories and preferences,” a hospital statement said. “He always follows through to resolve any requests or issues,” the statement said.

Signup time for trip

Westbrook Senior Citizens are planning a trip to Cape May, New Jersey, this fall and now is the time to signup.

The trip, four days and three nights, is Sept. 11-14. The itinerary includes a casino in Atlantic City for a dinner-show and a historic tour of the Cape May area.

Cost is $569 for double occupancy and $669, single. For more information or tickets, call Ann McAlpine, spokeswoman for the seniors, at 854-2705.

