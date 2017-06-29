Westbrook Notes

‘Rejoicing Spirits’ services ending

After more than six years of monthly worship for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Rejoicing Spirits, a service at Trinity Lutheran Church, comes to an end next month.

Rejoicing Spirits will host its last service at the church, 612 Main St., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. “Attendance has gradually dwindled, some have died, and recently there has been very little to no participation,” a church announcement said.

A fellowship meal followed the monthly worship service.

“Rejoicing Spirits has been a wonderful program and very much appreciated,” the announcement said, and thanked those who have supported the effort. “May God bless and keep all those ‘Rejoicers,’ whom we have come to know and love.”

For more information, contact the church at 854-5653 or visit www.trinitywestbrook.com.

Blood needed

The Westbrook Knights of Columbus is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood drive from 1- 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall on Brown Street.

Russ Champagne said he was told that blood donations thus far for the month of June have been “extremely under what is needed.”

Bicyclists to stop in Westbrook

Jim Coughlin and Wendy Nowokunski, co-founders of Northbridge Companies, will take part in the 350 Miles of Hope Ride for a Cure fundraiser July 7-14 to benefit Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

Along with other riders, they will pedal 350 miles from Brunswick to Plymouth, Massachusetts, and will stop in every city and town with a Northbridge Care facility, including Avita of Stroudwater on Spring Street in Westbrook.

As a senior living center, the many Northbridge communities in New England come face to face with families coping with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The company believes they have the ability to help make a change in the lives of their clients by supporting organizations seeking effective treatments and strategies for Alzheimer’s prevention.

Concert in the park

The Westbrook City Band will kick off a summer concert series from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning July 5 in Riverbank Park on Main Street. Jerry Brooks conducts the band.

The free series continues through Aug. 23.

Fireworks safety urged

Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte has issued some safety tips for a safe Fourth of July.

“Severe burns, amputations, blindness and, in some cases, deaths are often a result of Fourth of July celebrations,” Turcotte said. “The Westbrook Fire Rescue Department is urging citizens to handle fireworks safely this Fourth of July – and to always be alert when watching fireworks displays.”

Safety tips for American Journal readers for the summertime holiday include verification of local ordinances, reading directions before discharging fireworks, not allowing children to play with fireworks, not using fireworks near dry grass or other flammables, and never pointing or throwing fireworks at anyone.

Firework permits will be issued 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 4 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 5 in the main lobby at the Public Safety Building on Main Street, Turcotte said.

“Enjoy your Fourth of July and stay safe,” he said.