Westbrook Notes

Cinemagic blood drive

The 12th annual Cinemagic marathon blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at the Cinemagic Theatre,183 County road, Westbrook.

“This blood drive comes when the Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for donors of all types to give now so patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they need,” an announcment said.

“Summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for maintaining an adequate blood supply as regular donors delay giving while they vacation but patients don’t get a summer vacation from needing blood.”

Donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.

All presenting donors at the Cinemagic blood drive will receive a free ticket to a Cinemagic Theatre. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), use the Blood Donor App or visit redcrossblood.org.