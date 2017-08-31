Westbrook Notes

Members of the Westbrook High School class of 1965 gathered Aug. 26 to celebrate as classmates turned 70 this year. They had a poolside cocktail hour and a barbecue dinner at Fireside Inn & Suites in Portland. “Classmates joined us from as far away as Mexico, California, Idaho, Wisconsin and all along the east coast,” Sue Gaudette Livingston said.

Girl Scouts ‘Night Out’



Girl Scouts of Maine is hosting “Girls Night Out” for potential members and volunteers at various locations in September.

The times, dates and locations are: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at both Westbrook-Warren Congregation Church in Westbrook and Buxton Center Elementary School, Buxton; and 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at Saint Anne’s Church, Gorham.

The events are free.

Community meals to resume

The Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., has announced community meals on Thursdays will resume on Sept. 21 following the summer break.

UNE Dean’s List

Several Westbrook students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of New England in Portland and Biddeford.

The students are Keith Bartlett, Allison Charlton, Megan Devlin, Dianne Fahey, Abigail Leblanc, Chelsea Mesloh, Renee Roth, Sydney Sanders, Sara Skinner, Ashley Whalen and Samantha Williams.

Brews & BBQ

An end of summer community gathering, Brews & BBQ, will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, behind Mister Bagel, 8 Stevens Ave. The function will benefit the Downtown Westbrook Coalition.

Tickets, available at dwcbbqdinner.eventbrite.com or 391-2977, are $15 per person and $20 the day of the event.

Participating business are Westbrook Mister Bagel, River’s Edge Deli and Yes Brewing.