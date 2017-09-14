Westbrook Notes

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The meeting kicks off the 2017-18 season of the group’s meetings. A local musician, Tom Dyhrberg, will entertain.

Ann McAlpine, spokeswoman for the seniors, said the group is planning a trip to Indian Head in Lincoln, N.H., on Sunday, Nov. 12. “The bus is filling up,” she said.

So, those who would like to go should call McAlpine soon at 854-2705.

Rotary club meetings

Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the WRVC Culinary Arts Center, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook.

Bill Chadwick is club president. For more information, visit westbrookgorhamrotary.org.

Poetry series reminder

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry series continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook.

Poets Claire Hersom and Jim Donnelly will read. Light refreshments will be served during intermission and suggested donations are $4.