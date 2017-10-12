Westbrook Notes

Tori Stenbak

Stenbak joins law firm

Attorney Tori L. Stenbak joined PallaSinclair Law Offices, 425 Main St., in September.

Stenbak focuses her practice primarily in elder and probate law, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, guardianships, and conservatorships.

She is a 2005 cum laude graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and has a master’s degree in public policy and management from the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine.

A Maine native, Stenbak and her husband settled in Westbrook in 2004.

Seniors to meet ‘n eat

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a meal at noon on Monday, Oct. 16, at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The menu includes chicken pot pie with crust, salad and yellow cake with chocolate frosting.

Piano player David Stone will entertain.

The seniors will visit Indian Head in Lincoln, N.H., on Sunday, Nov. 12, and a few seats remain available. For more information or to sign up, call Ann McAlpine at 854-2705.

Poetry series

Lowry’s Lodge poetry series continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook.

Mark Swiedom and Lennie Newman are the featured poets. Hosts are Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel.

Suggested donation $4 and refreshments served.

Knights sponsor blood drive

The Westbrook Knights of Columbus Council 2219 is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall (St. Anthony Parish) on Brown Street.