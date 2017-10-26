Westbrook Notes

Madison Damon

Damon legion’s state scholarship finalist

Madison Damon, a senior at Westbrook High School, is the 2017 Samsung American Legion Scholarship National finalist for the state of Maine.

She is the daughter of Debbie and Mark Damon of Westbrook.

Damon was awarded $1,000. As the state finalist, she is now being considered as a National Scholar award by the Committee on Youth Education. Winners are selected according to academic record, involvement in school, community activities and community service.

Ten National Scholars receive $10,000 each; 10 runners-up, $5,000 each; and remaining department finalists, $1,250 each.

At Girls’ State at Husson University in June, Damon was awarded the Outstanding Girl Award and the Moderator Award.

Historians to meet

Westbrook Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Fair, food and fun

St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., is hosting its three-day Christmas fair beginning Friday, Nov. 3, and running through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The fair is open 4-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday.

It features white elephant items, a penny raffle, silent auction, baked goods, books, puzzles, a 50/50 raffle and children’s games.

The kitchen will be open Friday with a variety of food, including fish chowder, hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries. The kitchen will be open Saturday until 1:30 p.m. when it closes to prepare turkey dinners, which will be served from 5-6 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will serve breakfast on Sunday.

Lampron thankful

Steve Lampron, owner of River’s Edge Deli, this week said he’s thankful for the outpouring of cards, calls and well wishes he received while hospitalized at Maine Medical Center.

Lampron stopped in at his deli early Monday to visit with the breakfast gathering of patrons.

Blood drive reminder

The Westbrook Knights of Columbus Council 2219 is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall (St. Anthony Parish) on Brown Street, Westbrook.