Westbrook Notes

Thanksgiving for seniors

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a Thanksgiving meal at noon on Monday, Nov. 20, at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Entertainment will be a pound auction and a Thanksgiving raffle.





Woman’s club to meet

Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

Sandwiches will be served at noon followed by a short meeting at 1 p.m. “Then, the fun begins,” spokeswoman Marian Sturtevant said. “We will be filling 40 Christmas bags for local shut-ins. Don’t forget the goodies.”

The group will also make Christmas ornaments for their tree in the Festival of Trees. Members are asked to show up with scissors.

“Be sure to come for this fun meeting,” Sturtevant said.