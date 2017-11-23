Westbrook Notes

Acadia Insurance in Westbrook recently committed $15,000 to the scholarship program at Southern Maine Community College as part of a three-year partnership with the Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges. Each year, five business administration students entering their second year at SMCC will receive a $1,000 scholarship – with preference given to those interested in the insurance industry. Pictured are Jane Phillips, president, Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges; Ron Cantor, president, Maine Community College System; and Kay Whitmore, vice president of human resources, Acadia Insurance.



Discover Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Maine is hosting an event for potential members and volunteers on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook.

“Girl Scouts of Maine builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place,” the organization said in a press release.

For more information, call 888-922-4763 or visit girlscoutsofmaine.org.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is holding two blood donation opportunities in Westbrook on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The times and locations are 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Bank of America, 849 Main St., and 1-6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 570 Main St.

Shop small Saturday

The Westbrook Small Business & Craft Fair is on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Presumpscot Commons, 22 Foster St.

Vendors include Adam Kezer Art, Chid Kala, Diana Onacki, Tealight Studios, Margaret Curtis honey and beeswax, Scott Linscott/Art with a Heart and Pure Romance.Several downtown restaurants, including Bamboo Bistro, House of Pizza, Top Kebab, Don’s Lunch, and The Daily Grind, will be in attendance, and Yes Brewing will be serving at the event from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is hosted by Discover Downtown Westbrook.

