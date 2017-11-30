Westbrook Notes

Laureate to speak



Baron Wormser will discuss his new book, “Tom O’Vietnam,” at noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Walker Memorial Library.

The story follows the travels of a Vietnam vet. Wormser is the second Maine poet laureate to read in Westbrook.

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Louis Philippe will entertain.

Housing Authority history

Westbrook Housing Authority’s history will be discussed when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.



Local composer featured



A new composition by Terry White of Westbrook will be performed at the prestigious MidWest Clinic in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Lamar Middle School and Performing Arts Academy concert band of Austin, Texas, will play White’s work, “Mystery and Mayhem,” in the 71st MidWest Clinic. White’s work was recently published by Grand Mesa Music Publishing Co.

White is a former band director in Westbrook schools and he retired in 2010 from Cape Elizabeth Middle School. He is the arranger for Classical Night Fever (Motor Booty Affair), Portland Jazz Orchestra, Portland Symphony Orchestra, and several high school marching and jazz bands.

More than 15,000 musicians and music directors will attend the Chicago clinic in

Woman’s club to meet

Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

The club’s annual Mad Hatters tea party is set for 1 p.m. with cookies and tea being served. The Lighthouse Jubilees will entertain, singing Christmas carols along with a selection of old favorite songs.

Club members are requested to attend and visit with honored guests, including those from nursing homes, seniors and the public.

Toys for Tots collection

Anderson-Watkins, 31 Central St., will host a drive for Toys for Tots from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

“As a thank you for donations, we will have some delicious holiday refreshments, music and a very special holiday guest,” the agency said in an announcement.