Westbrook Notes

A stagecoach line through Westbrook will be topic when the Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Community Center.



Stagecoach history

Terry Christy, a retired educator, will present the history of a stagecoach trail when Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

A regular stagecoach stop was at A.D. Woodbury’s on Bridgton Road (Route 302) on its run from Portland to New Hampshire.

Woman’s club to meet

Westbrook Womans Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

Pauline Cormier of the American Heart Association will be the guest speaker. Her subject will be healthy food for the heart. She will also instruct in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Light refreshments will be served.

Police academy grads

Westbrook Police Officers Garret D. McCarthy and Nicholas J. Wrigley recently graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vasselboro.

‘Meet the Mayor’

Westbrook Mayor Michael Sanphy will host his monthly “Meet the Mayor” coffee at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at City Hall.

The January meeting will also be an opportunity to meet state Sen. Catherine Breen.

All citizens are invited for the meetings every first Saturday of the month.