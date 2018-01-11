Westbrook Notes

Woman’s Club to dine

Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Jan.16, at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

An international potluck luncheon will be served at noon. “This is a chance to share recipes and interesting facts about your dish,” Marian Sturtevant, club spokeswoman said.

Guests are welcome.

The business meeting convenes at 1 p.m. Guest speakers will be club awards recipients Morgan Kendall, Dirigo Girls State, and Phoebe Adams, Maine Youth Leadership.

Seniors meet to eat

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a meal at noon on Monday, Jan. 15, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The meal includes stuffed shells with sauce, salad, Italian bread and vanilla pudding with whipped cream.

Arlette Anderson will present a program about physical exercise. For more information, call 854-2705.

Blizzard impacts blood supply

The American Red Cross reports in a press release that 10 blood donation drives were canceled because of last week’s snowstorm, leaving 227 donations uncollected.

The Red Cross said it has an “urgent need” for blood and platelet donations of all blood types.

A drive will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m,. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Olympia Sports, 5 Bradley Drive, in Westbrook. To make an appointment, call the Red Cross 1-800-733-2767.

Mary Gavin of Westbrook reports her 10-year old granddaughter, Sophie, spotted these birds nestled in the sign at the CVS in downtown Westbrook. They “warmed my heart,” Gavin said.