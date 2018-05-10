Westbrook Notes

Pictured at a recent Rotary meeting are, from left, Rotarian/Discover Downtown Westbrook Vice President Phil Spiller, Waterstone Properties Business Director Greg Day and Rotarian President Bill Chadwick.

Rotarians hear from Waterstone

Westbrook’s new business partner, Waterstone Properties Group, recently attended the Westbrook-Gorham Rotary’s weekly service luncheon to present its vision of its redevelopment of the former Blue Rock / Pike Industries quarry.

The project, near Maine Turnpike exits 47/48, is “potentially one of the most exciting new Live-Work-Play projects in America,” the club said in a press release. Market Basket will be a retail anchor.

One of the largest simultaneous challenges and opportunities, the Rotary said, is to incorporate the nearly 400-foot deep, 25-acre quarry into the overall design. “Hoping to have the project fully developed within three to five years, Waterstone has engaged with numerous local groups like Discover Downtown Westbrook and the tourism-focused Visit Portland as part of its efforts,” the press release said.

Poetry series

Lowry’s Lodge poetry series continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook.

The featured poets are Ted Bookey, published poet, teacher and scholar, and Ruth Bookey, artist, published poet, teacher and friend to the poetry community.

Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel are hosting the event. Refreshments will be served. Suggested donation, $4.