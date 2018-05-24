Westbrook Notes

Westbrook officers

graduate academy

Officers Nathan J. Mandeville and Joshua M. Morrow of the Westbrook Police Department graduated May 18 from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

After 18 weeks of study and training, they are among 65 of the state’s latest graduates. Most will begin patrolling immediately for Memorial Day weekend enforcement efforts, an academy press release said.

“The new officers were told to always treat others as you would want to be treated,” the press release said. “That advice came from Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan, who also serves as president of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

“Never betray, always have courage, and always uphold the constitution, your community and your agency,” Geagan told the graduates.

Academy topics studied by the new officers included crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Fish migration

program for kids



Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is sponsoring a spring fish migration program for kids and families at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Mill Brook Preserve in Westbrook.



This 90-minute program is designed for ages 4-12, but families with children of all ages are welcome. This event will involve about one mile of walking with several stops for exploration.

This event is free, but registration is required due to limited space. To register, visit www.prlt.org.

Historians to meet

Westbrook Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., for the group’s annual meeting.

There will not be a program.