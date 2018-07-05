Westbrook Notes

The Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter & Jelly Road Trip made a stop at Westbrook High School on June 25 to donate a portion of the 11,406 jars collected during the bank’s 7th annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive in May. The food will be used for school summer programs and the school food pantry. More than a dozen hunger relief organizations in Maine and New Hampshire will receive peanut butter and jelly from Bangor Savings. Since 2012, the drive has collected more than 66,000 jars of PB&J for nonprofits.

Concert in the park

The five-piece band Spunhouse from Vermont will entertain 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The group’s music is billed as eclectic jam rock with a funk twist. This performance is the band’s first appearance in Maine.

The concert is free and part of the summer series that continues through Aug. 22. Post 62 of the American Legion will sell food, beverages and refreshments.

Danny Campbell of Gorham displays his 1930 Model A street rod Sunday at the first auto show at American Legion Post 197 in Westbrook.

Roger Lamontagne of Standish with his 1973 Nova SS attends Sunday’s car show at American Legion Post 197 in Westbrook.