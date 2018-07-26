Westbrook Notes

Bob Charest Band

in concert at park



The Bob Charest Band will be in concert from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The nine-piece band is a local favorite, the city’s concert schedule says.

The concert is free and part of the summer series that continues through Aug. 22. The Stephen Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion sells food, beverages and refreshments during the concerts.

Historical society

to close for paving



Westbrook Historical Society has announced it will be closed Monday, Aug. 20, through Tuesday, Sept. 4, because of parking lot reconstruction at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

USM Dean’s List

Multiple Westbrook students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Southern Maine for the spring semester.

They are:

Alejandro Latorre, Francis Foley, Victoria Simoneau, Abbey Donahue, Cassidy Webster, Nikoleta Arabadzhieva, Dana McNally, Siobhan Foley, Emma Tompkins, Michael Nutter, Ashley Joyner, Olivia Williams, Derek Saylor, Kelley Hartman, Hannah Allen, Daley Lentz, Kayla Horner, Susan Cousins, Filip Manjencic, Aya Alkhdair, Nicolas Mesloh, Rose Wolfe, Darcy Newman, Christine Esty, Nicholas Bryant, Susan Duong, Wantana Theerathampitak, Harold Dorrington, Catherine Nutter, Benjamin Montgomery and Anh Duong.