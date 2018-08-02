Westbrook Notes

The American Legion Post 62 recently inducted a husband and wife team as post leaders. Gary and Roxanna White are commander and auxiliary commander.

My Place Teen Center receives a $9,600 grant from Wells Fargo to support a summer leadership academy at the center. Pictured, from left, are Tim Higgins, MPTC chairman of the board; Rob Small of Wells Fargo; and Donna Dwyer, MPTC CEO and president.

My Place Teen Center

receives $9,600 grant



My Place Teen Center has been awarded a $9,600 grant from Wells Fargo to support its free 10-week, summer leadership academy for at-risk middle and high school youth.

“It’s another vote of confidence in our mission,” said MPTC CEO and President Donna Dwyer, “and it’s evident to the community and our funders that we are literally transforming the lives of hundreds of kids, and that benefits the entire region, not just Westbrook.

“A teen who graduates from the Summer YLA will be more confident, more secure in presenting him or herself to the world of work, college and military, as well as be prepared to live an independent life,” Dwyer said.

Food train success

Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook has successfully concluded its seventh annual Climb Aboard the Food Train, a city-wide food drive for the Westbrook Food Pantry.

In early March, more than 100 jars were placed in businesses and churches around the city for cash donations, as well as large boxes for nonperishable food items. The drive also collected cash and food at Shaw’s and in Bicentennial Park by Hannaford.

The voice studio of Janelle LoScuito performed a concert at which donations were collected. “By the end of the drive, we raised $8,550.66 and collected153 large boxes of food,” the church said.

The Top 10 jars were from: River’s Edge Deli, Dairy Queen, Our Cozy Pet Corner, Paul’s Shoe Repair, Bernie’s Car Repair, Egg & I, Duck Pond Variety, TD Bank, Bill Foye’s Carpet Specialist and UPS Store.

Year-round jars were collected by Corsetti’s and Supreme Hearing. Corporate donors were Amato’s Sandwich Shop, Burn’s Fencing, Death and Glory, Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Services, E.J.Boulos Co., Ernie’s Cycle Shop, Hillside Lumber, Hub Furniture, Knight Property Services, Mainely Small Engines, and New England Chiropractic.

First Baptist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Westbrook Warren Congregational Church also donated.

For more information, call Trinity Lutheran Church office at 854-5653 or email office@trinitywestbrook.com.



Phish tribute

Pardon Me, Doug, a Phish tribute band, will be in concert 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The concert is free and part of the summer series that continues through Aug. 22. The Stephen Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion sells food, beverages and refreshments during the concerts.

Seniors plan trips

Westbrook Seniors Citizens are hitting the road with three trips.

The group will view foliage and dine aboard the “Turkey Train” after taking a motor coach to Meredith, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

It will return to New Hampshire to visit Indian Head in Lincoln on Sunday, Nov.11.

Then it’s a casino getaway on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 5-6, with a stop at Mohegan Sun where the group will have lunch and then on to Foxwoods for dinner and breakfast buffets. The trip also includes outlet shopping.

For more information, call 854-2705 or 883-5046.