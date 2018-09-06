Westbrook Notes

Blood drives

The American Red Cross is sponsoring blood donations at two upcoming sites in Westbrook.

They are at Olympia Sports, 5 Bradley Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 12; and Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

Rolling Thunder to meet

The local chapter of Rolling Thunder will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at American Legion Post 62 on Dunn Street in Westbrook.

The group meets the second Wednesday each month with a mission that includes raising awareness of the “POW/MIA issue” and “helping American veterans from all wars,” according to its website.

For more information, call Tim DeCosta, chapter president, at 892-5333.

Communities that care

Westbrook Communities That Care is hosting an open house at Westbrook High School, 125 Stroudwater St., on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and will meet at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, in the library at the high school.

The coalition supports a safe and healthy future for Westbrook youth. According to its fall newsletter, members include the Westbrook School Department, parents, police and students.

For more information, call 352-06666 or email hughesa@westbrookschools.org.