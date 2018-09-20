Westbrook Notes

Phil Spiller of the Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club recently welcomes Kristina Egan, executive director of Greater Portland Council of Governments, as a special guest and speaker at the club’s meeting. Spiller said Egan has facilitated a new master plan for the region. GPCOG recently assisted Westbrook with the installation of its first municipal electric vehicle charging stations and Spiller serves on the municipal EV subcommittee.

Poetry series

Lowry’s Lodge, a poetry series, continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook.

The featured poets are Steve Markiewicz, who has performed in Maine and Boston, Massachusetts, and Sheila Wellehan, a published poet in literary journals.

A suggested donation is $4 and includes light fare.

Harris celebrates 100th birthday

Ruby Harris of Westbrook was honored on her 100th birthday Sept. 6 with a party at the home of her daughter, Marlene Eaton, in Cumberland.

Harris was born on a farm in Freedom, Maine, and her father brought the first car into that town, Eaton said. Harris had five children with nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is a registered, career nurse.

Walker friends reminder

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, in Room D at the library, 800 Main St. Everyone is welcome to attend.