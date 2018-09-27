Westbrook Notes

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Newt Curtis and Charlie will play piano and sing.

Seniors will travel Nov. 7 and 8 to a casino getaway and will visit Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut. They will lodge at Two Trees in Foxwoods.

The group will visit Indian Head in Lincoln, New Hampshire, on Dec. 2 for a Christmas show.

For more information, call 854-2705 or 883-5046.

Urban renewal talk

Henry Saunders, a vice chairman of the Westbrook Urban Renewal Authority during the 1960s and 1970s, will speak when Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

His topic will be the authority’s vision for revitalizing downtown Westbrook at that time. Saunders is the last surviving member of the WURA.