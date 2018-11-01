Westbrook Notes

Barnyard Trail Run

The Transformation Project will hold a Barnyard Trail Run & Obstacle Course at Smiling Hill Farm at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, rain or shine.

The 1-mile easy trail run will be “interrupted” by surprise obstacles, an announcement said. It is an appropriate course for all ages and abilities. Awards will be given to the top fundraiser and four top finishers.

A food tent will open at noon and a cash bar offering beer and wine will be available. Tickets for food tent admission are $30 for adults, $15 for children under 16 and free for children under 4. You do not need to participate in the Trail Run to purchase tickets for the food tent.

Enjoy live country and bluegrass music by Lou & Maureen Mathieu and Barn Dance Band. Other activities include raffles, cornhole, lawn games and a silent auction of homemade baked goods.

The Transformation Project offers reentry support services to young Maine offenders.

To register for the Trail Run, purchase tickets for the food tent, or learn more about the event, visit www.thetransformationproject.org.

Woman’s club to meet

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club will prepare for its annual lobster roll fundraiswer when it meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

Legion post historical topic

Westbrook Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Westbrook Community Center for a program about the American Legion’s Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 and its building on Dunn Street.

The post will observe its 100th birthday in 2019 and the building was completed in 1929. Manchester, who served in the Yankee Division, died in 1918 and was the first Westbrook soldier to die in World War I. He is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Honoring homeless veterans

In honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, Two Men and a Truck Portland is hosting a “Movers for Military” collection drive to provide essential items to veterans and their families in need.

The Westbrook company is partnering with local schools and businesses to collect donations for Preble Street Veterans Housing.

The following locations will serve as drop-off points for items until Monday, Nov. 5: The Academy for Active Learners, Rowe Ford Westbrook, Island Dog Brewing, Better Homes and Gardens Gorham, Edward Jones-Jeremy Urquhart, UPS South Portland, Dunkin (Bridgton Road, Westbrook), Discovery Place Child Care, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church and The Maine Mariners.

Items needed include new socks and underwear, towels (new or gently used),

winter gloves/mittens, hooded sweatshirts, jeans/rugged pants, heavy winter coats, razors, deodorant, soap, shampoo, tooth care items and backpacks/duffle bags.

This fall marks the seventh anniversary of the Movers for Military program. In 2017, franchises across the country collected over 40,000 donations for veterans in need.