Westbrook Notes

Wilma Gouzie turned 100 Nov. 6. She lived most of her life in Westbrook and now lives at the Inn at Village Square in Gorham where she was honored with a party on Nov. 4. She has two children, Jon and Terri; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Veterans Day events

Mayor Mike Sanphy will deliver the keynote address at a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will conduct the observance.

In another observance, Congin School PTO is hosting an assembly at the school at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, for students to connect with veterans and thank them for their service.

Adult coloring

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., is holding coloring for adults from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The library provides the materials. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.