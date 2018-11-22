Westbrook Notes

Saint Joseph’s College student Kaitlynn Hutchins of Westbrook recently completed an Environmental Science Semester that took her across two countries, three states and six Maine islands.



Kaitlynn Hutchins of Westbrook, a member of the Saint Joseph’s College class of 2020, has completed 10-week scientific expedition known as the Environmental Science Semester at the college.

ESS is one of the few programs in the country designed to immerse students in the practice of field science for an entire semester with a full course load, according to a press release from the college. In the program, students travel more than 2,000 miles across two countries, three states and six Maine islands as they gather and interpret data from unique field sites.

“Being a future educator, taking a hands-on semester has really given me some great ideas on how I can approach my classroom,” Hutchins said. “I think that students will learn best by really understanding how different concepts are applicable to their own lives and not just reading straight from a textbook. The ESS has really shown me the value and importance of connecting with your material, critical thinking, and having a positive relationship with your peers and educators.”

‘Clue on Stage’



The Westbrook High School Drama Club presents “Clue on Stage” in three evening performances and a matinee at the school, 125 Stroudwater St.

The curtain goes up on the shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6; Friday, Dec. 7; and Saturday, Dec. 8. A matinee is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

Rick Solomon directs the play and set design is by Keith Anctil with costumes by Cindy Rice.

Tickets are $10; $5, students.

‘Russian Nutcracker’

Twenty-five dancers from Drouin Dance Center in Westbrook are rehearsing for a December performance in Portland with Moscow Ballet’s “The Great Russian Nutcracker.”

The performace will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the State Theater, 609 Congress St.

“I am really excited to peform in the ‘Nutcracker’ and nervous, too,” Ruby Driscoll of Westbrook, 7, said in a press release about the show.

Danielle Drouin, owner and director of the dance center, said, “This has been a wonderful opportunity for our students and very exciting for the local dance community.”

For more information, call Drouin at 854-2221.

These Drouin Dance Center students will perform with the Moscow Ballet’s “The Great Russian Nutcracker” Sunday, Dec. 2, at the State Theater in Portland.