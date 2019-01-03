Westbrook Notes

Woman’s club to meet

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

The meeting features a silent auction and all woman are welcome to attend.

Charity luncheon success

The Tips for Charity Luncheon during the Westbrook Festival of Trees generated more then $6,000, but expenses and net profit haven’t been calculated yet.

Organizer Roberta Morrill said the amount represents the most ever taken in at the annual luncheon.

Senior citizens reminder

Maine’s own award-winning country singer, Jose Duddy, will perform when Westbrook’s Senior Citizens meet at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan.7, at the community center, 426 Bridge St.