Westbrook Notes

Bruce Robert Coffin

Detective-author to speak

Frank O. Smith will interview Bruce Robert Coffin, author of the Detective John Byron mystery series, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Room at Walker Memorial Library, 810 Main St.

Coffin is a retired detective sergeant with nearly three decades in law enforcement. He supervised homicide and violent crime investigations at the Portland Police Department. Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Coffin spent four years investigating counter-terrorism cases for the FBI, earning the Director’s Award, the highest award a non-agent can receive.

Smith is a writer and ghostwriter whose novel, “Dream Singer,” was a finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize. He is a regular contributing book reviewer for the Maine Sunday Telegram and teaches writing.

Both of them will talk about Coffin’s latest novel, “Beyond the Truth.”

Friends of Walker Memorial also will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the library to plan its upcoming Valentine’s Tea.

Post 62 to meet

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at its headquarters 17 Dunn St. for a supper followed by a meeting.

The post meets monthly on the first Wednesday.