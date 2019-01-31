Westbrook Notes

Bryant to entertain seniors

Country singer Glen Bryant will perform when Westbrook Senior Citizens meets at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.

The seniors will not meet on Monday, Feb. 18, because of Presidents Day.

Valentine’s Tea plans

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will host a Valentine’s Tea from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the gathering room at the library, 800 Main St.

In addition to tea, snacks and crafts, the a cappella group maineblend will perform at 5:30 p.m.

Historical meeting postponed

The Westbrook Historical Society meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6, has been postponed to March because of repairs at the community center following the recent electrical fire in the building.

Mayor Mike Sanphy said the program will be about the unsolved Westbrook murder of Alice Hawkes in 1987.