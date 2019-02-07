Westbrook Notes

An evening of music

The Westbrook High School bands are presenting a concert, “Night at the Movies,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the high school.

In a new venture, the Concert Band and Wind Ensemble will provide a live soundtrack for five student-edited films. The concert will also include traditional concert selections by Bartok and Boysen, as well as the world premiere of John O’Hara’s (WHS 2013) “Sitting Here” for Wind Band.

In addition, the Jazz Band will perform New Orleans jazz and music by Duke Ellington and Nat Adderley. The award-winning Jazz Ensemble will perform music by Ellington, as well as Michael Flatley’s “Riverdance.”

Admission is free and open to the public.

Jazz Festival

The Westbrook Music Department will host the annual Maine Band Directors Association Open Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 71 Stroudwater St.

Bands from Westbrook, Freeport, Noble, Scarborough, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, South Portland, Sanford, and Thornton Academy. Performances run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. with a performance by the Portland Jazz Orchestra at noon.

Westbrook High School Performances are: 8 a.m., Jazz Ensemble; 9:30 a.m., Jazz Band; 11:30 a.m., Jazz Combo 1; 2 p.m.,Jazz Choir; and 3 p.m., Jazz Combo 2.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors/students, with a family cap of $20.

Veterans gather weekly



The Stephen Manchester American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., in Westbrook invites local veterans to Post 62 on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. for some hot coffee, a game of chess or checkers, and conversation.

Valentine’s Tea plans

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will host a Valentine’s Tea from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the gatherting room at the library, 800 Main St.

The event includes tea, food, crafts and music with a cappella group, maineblend, singing at 5:30 p.m.