Westbrook Notes

Food train to roll

Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook is sponsoring its eighth annual “Climb Aboard the Food Train,” a city-wide food drive for the Westbrook Food Pantry.

“Many of our elderly, children, disabled, unemployed and under-employed people in the community come to the pantry on a regular basis in order to have enough to eat,” the church said in a press release. “The pantry does a wonderful job, but their resources are limited and their shelves are often sparse.”

Church members have placed money jars and food boxes in businesses and churches around the city. During the first weekend in May, a “food train” will pick up all the donations, which will be taken to the Food Pantry at the Westbrook Community Center.

On Saturday, April 27, the train will be in the parking lot by Shaws and on May 4, at the bicentennial skateboard park near Hannaford.

For more information, or if you would like a collection jar or box, leave your name and contact information with the Trinity Lutheran Church office at 854-5653 or email office@trinitywestbrook.com.

PWD plans rate hike

Portland Water District is proposing a 4.4 percent increase in revenue effective May 1. The increase is estimated to add 89 cents to a typical monthly water bill.

Customers will have opportunity to ask questions at a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, in the Jeff P.Nixon Development Center, 225 Douglass St., Portland. The water district can be reached at 761-8310.