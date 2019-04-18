Westbrook Notes

Tina Burns, director of operations at My Place Teen Center in Westbrook, speaks at the April meeting of the Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion. Burns described the work and responsibilities MPTC accomplishes every day with and for young people from Westbrook and surrounding communities, said Dennis Marrotte, post vice commander.

The Red Hat Society will celebrate its 21st birthday April 25. Sherrie Wagenfeld is the Queen Mother of the Red Hat Society Chapter of the Magnificent Millbrook Mavens in Westbrook.

Food train firing up

Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook is in the final weeks of the eighth annual Climb Aboard the Food Train, a citywide food drive for the Westbrook Food Pantry.

“Many of our elderly, children, disabled, unemployed and underemployed people in the community come to the pantry on a regular basis in order to have enough to eat. The pantry does a wonderful job, but they depend on donations. For those of us who are blessed with abundance, giving to those in need can make a huge difference in the lives of the poor,” the church said in a press release.

Church members have placed money jars and food boxes in business establishments and churches all over the city. Special collection sites for food have been designated at Mr. Bagel, Walker Memorial Library and the office at the Westbrook Community Center.

Money and food will be collected until the first weekend of May when a “food train” will deliver the donations to the Food Pantry at the Westbrook Community Center.

On April 27, the train will be parked at Shaws and on May 4 at the skateboard park by Hannaford. On April 30, Blazes Burgers on Main Street will donate 10% of their “take” on that day to the food drive.

“Last year, we had a very successful food drive, and we anticipate another wonderful outpouring of generosity in our community,” the church said. “This year we have an anonymous donor who will match the money raised. We appreciate the many local businesses and churches who are displaying the money jars and boxes.”

For more information, call the church office at 854-5653, leave your name and contact information, and someone will be in touch with you. The church can also be reached by emailing office@trinitywestbrook.com.

Yard waste disposal

All yard waste should be dropped off at Casella, 594 County Road, rather than Public Services. As in previous years, both fall and spring programs will be free to Westbrook residents with proof of residency required. Yard waste is no longer accepted at Public Services.

Drop-off disposal is available at Casella during the Curbside Collection Program. Times and dates are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., through May 4; Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., on May 11, 18 and 25.

No contractor materials will be accepted.