Westbrook Notes

Rotary Club President Deb Shangraw and President-Elect Mike Foley, at left, present a $1,000 check to WRVC students Alysse Stone, Emma Boucher and Christian Dubuc.

WRVC students attend

international conference

Westbrook-Gorham Rotary presented a check for $1,000 to DECA representatives at Westbrook Regional Vocational Center before they traveled to an international conference.

The WRVC students this week attended DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, along with about 20,000 students from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Spain, Germany, Guam, Puerto Rico and other countries. This was the 28th year Westbrook Regional Vocational Center students have participated in this event.

This year’s Westbrook students are Emma Boucher, a junior, hotel and lodging management; Robert Doherty, sophomore, sports and entertainment marketing; Christian Dubuc, senior, quick serve restaurant management; and Kaleb Gower, junior, entrepreneurship. Attending from Bonny Eagle High School was Alysse Stone, a senior, apparel and accessories marketing.

Volunteer for cleanup

The annual Community Clean Up is set for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Riverbank Park and 192 Brown St.

Those participating are asked to wear closed toe shoes and bring water to drink. The city will provide gloves, bags and safety vests. The first 50 participants will receive a free “Sustainable Westbrook” reusable bag.

For more information or to register call 591-8135.

Grange to honor Caron

Deputy Chief Gary Caron of Westbrook Fire Rescue will receive the Highland Lake Grange P of H 87 2019 Community Service Award at 7 p.m. May 9.

Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories about Caron over the years. He joined the Westbrook Fire Department as a sub on Engine 2 Company (Valentine Hose Company) in October of 1974.

Caron also works full time on the security force at the Westbrook’s Sappi Mill.

The Grange is at 9 Hardy Road. Refreshments will be served.

Food train ready to roll

This weekend concludes the eighth annual Climb Aboard the Food Train drive for Westbrook Food Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church.

Church members will pick up money jars and boxes of food on Friday, May 3, from the 100 Westbrook businesses that have been collecting donations.

Collections will be taken at Bicentennial Park in front of Hannaford on Saturday, May 4.

The final run will be on Sunday, May 5, as the “train” picks up food donations at local churches after worship services.

All the food will be taken to the Westbrook Food Pantry on Sunday afternoon. After the money is counted by Saco Biddeford Savings, a check will be presented to the Food Pantry so it can buy milk, fresh produce, meat and whatever else is needed.

The popular Dusty Divas will present a “Songs of Love and Labor” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Trinity. Donations of non-perishable food items or cash will conclude the food drive and all cash donations will be matched by an anonymous donor.

For more information, leave your name and contact information with the Trinity Lutheran Church office at 854-5653 or email office@trinitywestbrook.com.

WHS blood drive

The Westbrook High School National Honor Society is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15, in the school gym. Donors are asked to enter through the entrance facing the fields. Check-in upon arrival is mandatory.

For more information or to register, contact Bill Chabot, National Honor Society advisor, chabotw@westbrookschools.org.

