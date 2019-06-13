Westbrook Notes

Gallery reopening reception

Continuum For Creativity will host a grand reopening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at its new “digs” at 1 Westbrook Common next to Westbrook House of Pizza.

“Hors d’oeuvres and beverages to start your weekend off right – maybe you’ll make a night of it by also dining at one of our great local restaurants,” a press release said.

Continuum For Creativity is looking forward to bringing old and new friends together.

An exhibit, continuing through July 26, will feature works by Mary Brooking and students. Continuum’s exhibit gallery is open most weekday lunch hours and by appointment or chance. For more information, email [email protected] or visit Continuum for Creativity LLC on Facebook.

Post 62 awards scholarships

Westbrook High School graduates Tyler Brackett and Mackenzie Bickford received American Legion Post 62 Americanism scholarships.