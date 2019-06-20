Westbrook Notes

Mary Brooking, left, owner of Continuum for Creativity, greets a contingent of guests at an open house Friday at 1 Westbrook Common, the new digs for the art gallery and instruction space. Brooking reported a turnout of about 100 visitors.

Post 62 installs officers

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion installed new officers for the coming year at its annual meeting June 5.

They are: Gary York, commander and adjutant; Roger Barr, 1st vice commander; Dennis Marrotte, 2nd vice commander; Richard Galipeau, treasurer; Greg Beane, sergeant-at-arms; Gary Baca, service officer; Phil Spiller Jr., Americanism officer; Phil LeClerc, chaplain; and Robert Barton, historian.

Women’s auxiliary officers are: Roxanna York, president; Donna Berry, vice president; Mary Lou Christen, secretary/treasurer; Mary LeClerc, chaplain; and Becky Proctor, sergeant-at-arms.

The installation ceremony was officiated by officers from the Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post 35 in South Portland.