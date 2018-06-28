Westbrook Police Log

Arrests

Joseph J. Quinn, 20, of Irvington, New Jersey, on June 11 on a charge of criminal trespassing on Larrabee Road.

Abdirahman K. Yassin, 19, of Eben Hill Drive in Portland, on June 11 on charges of operating while under the influence (drugs or combination), unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and falsifying physical evidence. Scott A Wildes, 33, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia on Main Street.

Zachary Fournier, 26, of Central Street in Westbrook, on June 12 on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct (offensive words of gestures), theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespassing on Central Street.

Marcus W. Ford, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, on June 13 on a warrant on Captain Bill Hartley Avenue.

Amanda Seavey, 42, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on June 14 on a warrant on Cumberland Street.

John D. Eggleton IV, 50, of Mellen Street in Portland, on June 14 on a warrant on Main Street.

Victoria L. Johnson, 51, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on June 15 on a charge of forgery on Main Street.

Garfield C. Day, 42, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on June 16 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (three priors) near Royal Grant Way and Bridgton Road.

Bernisse Kaneza, 25, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on June 16 on a warrant on Brown Street.

Christian Tuyishime, 19, of Walker Street in Westbrook, on June 19 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Hannaford Drive.

William Lafond, 43, of Main Street in South Portland, on June 20 on a charge of operating while under the influence (drugs or combo) on Main Street.

John-Carlos Rodriguez, 21, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on June 21 on a charge of probation violation on Myrtle Street.