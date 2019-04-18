Westbrook Police Log

Arrests

Addie L. Bayreuther, 23, of Spring Street in Portland, on April 8, on charges of burglary, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, and Joshua Butoto, 23, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on a charge of burglary, on Duck Pond Road.

Bessie L. Tucker-Hope, 55, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on April 8, on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked, near Marrett and Main streets.

Kelsey R. Strickland, 26, of Chelsea, on April 8 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Patrick J. Hawksley, 54, of Graham Street in Biddeford, on April 8 on a warrant, on Andover Street.

Timothy E. Dame, 38, of Falmouth Street in Westbrook, on April 9 on charges of burglary, violating condition of release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and Christopher A. Little, 34, of Falmouth Street, on charges of burglary and violating condition of release, on Bridge Street.

A juvenile, 12, on April 11 on a charge of aggravated assault on Stroudwater Street.

Rebecca J. Chandler, 45, of Waterboro Road in Hollis, on April 12 on a warrant, on New Gorham Road.

Steven A. Hay, 59, of High Street in Bath, on April 12 on a charge of operating while under the influence (drugs or combo), on Saco Street.

Bernard Laplace, 43, of Sawyer Street in South Portland, on April 12 on a warrant, near Main and Mason streets.

Jameson R. Leighton, 26, of Austin Street in Westbrook, on April 13 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol) and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Landing Road and Stroudwater Street.

Hayley Elizabeth Rodway, 27, of Revere Street in Portland, on April 14 on charges of assaulting an officer, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, near William Clarke Drive and New Gorham Road.

Tyree Calhoun, 20, of Anderson Street in Portland, on April 14 on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, near Main and Rochester streets.

A juvenile, 16, on April 14 on charges of possession of marijuana and refusal to submit to arrest or detention (physical force), and a juvenile, 17, on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Main Street.

Amber Kittrell, 30, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on April 14 on a warrant, on Winslow Street.

A juvenile, 17, on April 14 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, near Main and Toman streets.

Summonses

Alyssa A. Laflame, 26, of Old Portland Road in North Waterboro, on April 9 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (prior offense), on Stroudwater Street.

Douglas E. Shorey, 33, of Main Street in Westbrook, on April 10 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Jamie L. Peters, 40, of Littlefield Street in Lewiston, on April 11 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Elmwood Avenue.

Ahmed H. Ismail, 33, of Portland, on April 11 on a charge of assault, on Seavey Street.

Stephen B. Stewart, 39, of Valley Road in Raymond, on April 14 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Bridgton Road.

Erin Anderson, 19, of Constitution Drive in Westbrook, on April 14 on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Main Street.