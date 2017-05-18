Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Kenneth R. Brown, 56, of Kellys Way, Limington, on May 8 on an outstanding warrant, on Cloudman Court.

Justin H. Knudsen, 28, of Brown Street, on May 9 on an outstanding warrant, on William B. Clarke Drive and Brackett Street.

Damian J. Howard, 22, of History Lane, Hollis, on May 10 on an outstanding warrant, on William B. Clarke Drive and Stroudwater Street.

Alicia O. Padilla, 22, of North Manchester Street, Brockton, Massachusetts, on May 10 on a charge of sex trafficking, on Lamb Street.

Vanessa Kayla Suarez, 24, of Brock Avenue, New Bedford, Massachusetts, on May 10 on a charge of engaging in prostitution, on Lamb Street.

Elizabeth J. Brown, 54, of Main Street, on May 11 on an outstanding warrant, on Main Street.

Eric A. Day, 31, of Heather Way, Gorham, on May 12 on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Pierce Street.

Harold F. Carter, 42, of Mechanic Street, on May 12 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Mechanic Street.

Austin Michael Swanson-Monge, 19, of Main Street, Gorham, on May 12 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Cumberland Street.

Matthew J. Dyer, 37, of Seavey Street, on May 12 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Bridge and Falmouth streets.

Kurt E. Landry, 47, of Bullring Road, Denmark, on May 13 on charges of reckless conduct, aggravated assault, assault, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Lawrence Street.

Maryanne C. Banks, 45, of Gilman Street, Portland, on May 14 on an outstanding warrant, on Main and York streets.

Kirk T. Williams, 27, of Mechanic Street, on May 14 on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on Mechanic Street.

Summonses

James D. Selberg Stross, 26, of Brown Street, on May 1 on a charge of failing to obtain drivers license, on Garfield Street.

Brian McCallum, 58, of Cumberland Street, on May 5 on a charge of failure to produce permit, on Cumberland Street.

Shelby L. Viles, 24, of East Madrid Road, Phillips, on May 7 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Forest and Cedar streets.

Estela Isared Espinal, 30, of Wensley Street, Roxbury, Massachusetts, on May 7 on a charge of engaging in prostitution, on Forest and Cedar streets.

Daniel Stross, 32, of Mechanic Street, on May 8 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Mechanic Street.

Rebecca Lynn Elliott, 22, of Heather Drive, Lewiston, on May 8 on a charge operating while license suspended or revoked, on Central Street.

Krystal A. Livingston, 34, of Duck Pond Road, on May 8 on charges of violating condition of release and operating with expired license, on William B. Clarke and Hannaford drives.

Tyree Calhoun, 18, of Brackett Street, on May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Keith E. Kramer, 30, of Grant Street, Portland, on May 10 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Stroudwater and Hawkes streets.

Eric N. Day, 40, of Pine Street, Waterville, on May 11 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Bridgton and Villa roads.

Kristopher R. Carson, 35, of Ward Road, Windham, on May 12 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main and Locust streets.