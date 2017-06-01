Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Rebekah H. Pardon, 28, of Wayland Street, Dorchester, Massachusetts, on May 24 on charges of engaging in prostitution and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Lamb Street.

William L. Jefferson, 41, of Westbrook, on May 24 on a charge of domestic violence assault, in Westbrook.

Christopher M. McCraw, 40, of Villa Road, on May 25 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Bridgton Road.

Joshua J. Hopkins, 26, of Munjoy Street, Portland, on May 26 on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main and Day streets.

James K. Williams, Sr., 68, of Lamb Street, on May 26 on an outstanding warrant, on Cumberland and Main streets.

Shawn J. Durost, 40, of Kenilworth Street, Portland, on May 27 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

William J. Hoye, 35, of Main Street, on May 27 on an outstanding warrant, on Main Street.

Summonses

Kristi Lea Sargent, 32, of King Street, on May 22 on charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Hannaford Drive.

Jason A. Davis, 32, of Cottage Street, on May 23 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Bridge and Dodge streets.

Margaret F. Wilkes, 57, of Saco Street, on May 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Saco Street.

Joseph M. Garnett, 21, of Arlington Avenue, on May 24 on a charge of disorderly conduct/fighting, on East Valentine Street.

Charles W. Coleman, 24, of North Street, on May 24 on charges of disorderly conduct/fighting and violating condition of release, on East Valentine Street.

Samuel R. Harmon, 26, of Locust Street, on May 26 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Cumberland and Main streets.

Lesa Seavey, 31, of Pine Street, Lewiston, on May 26 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Maideli Ysabel Marte, 28, of Congress Street, Portland, on May 27 on charges of misuse of identification and theft by deception, on Main Street.

Wade C. Campbell, 26, of West Pleasant Street, on May 27 on a charge of operating vehicle without license, on Pennell and Brackett streets.

Tatiana N. Morrell, 20, of Baxter Woods Trail, Windham, on May 27 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Bridgton Road and Reed Street.

Mark S. Finley, 58, of Finley Road, Windham, on May 28 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street and Colonial Road.