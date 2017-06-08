Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Anthony S. Jones, 34, of Ossippee Trail Way, Standish, on May 29 on an outstanding warrant, on Delta Drive.

Jack C. Vincent, 20, of Third Avenue, Scarborough, on May 31 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Blue Spruce Farm Road.

Dereck J. Berryan, 26, of Haskell Street, on June 1 on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Lamb street.

Jeremiah L. Gleason, 40, of New Gorham Road, on June 2 on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and indecent conduct, on Vallee Square.

Jason A. Davis, 32, of Cottage Street, on June 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Seavey Street.

Cory A. Alley, 26, of Hope Avenue, Steep Falls, on June 2 on charges of operating under the influence and attaching false plates, on William B. Clarke Drive and Spring Street.

Michael Rice, 38, of Winslow Street, on June 3 on an outstanding warrant, on Brown Street.

Dereck J. Berryan, 26, of Haskell Street, on June 4 on an outstanding warrant, on Main Street.

Summonses

Amanda Edwards, 33, of Brown Street, on May 29 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification, on Main Street.

A 16-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed), on May 30 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Tessa H. Lyons, 18, of North Road, Parsonsfield, on May 30 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Warren Avenue and Cumberland Street.

Krystal A. Livingston, 34, of Duck Pond Road, on May 30 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Central Street.

Mark Haskell, 30, of Main Street, on June 1 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Kyle R. Moore, 21, of Gray Road, Yarmouth, on June 2 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

A 17-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed), on June 3 on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Main Street.

Madison O. Damon, 19, of Woodspell Road, Scarborough, on June 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Madalina A. Southworth, 18, of U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, on June 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.