Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Larry Paul Goodwin, 41, of Portland, on June 12 on an outstanding warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Hannaford Drive.

Robert Bernier, 52, of Rochester Street, on June 12 on a charge of aggravated assault, on Rochester Street.

Neil Robert Collett, 38, of Winslow Street, on June 13 on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime, and criminal threatening, on Middle Street.

Hannah L. Hoffman, 34, of Foster Street, on June 13 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Middle Street.

Kevin P. Pillsbury, 52, of Main Street, on June 14 on a charge of operating under the influence, on William B. Clarke Drive and Mechanic Street.

Matthew David Vietze, 23, of Weymouth Road, New Gloucester, on June 15 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Chabot Street.

Catherine O. Carlson, 23, of Old Farm Road, on June 15 on charges of operating under the influence, violating condition of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Chabot Street.

Rebecca L. Adams, 30, transient, on June 17 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Scott M. Brown, 53, of Westbrook, on June 17 on an outstanding warrant arrest, on Brown Street.

Paul B. Woodcock, 32, of Juniper Lane, on June 17 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Brown Street.

Lisa Ross, 54, of Pinecrest Road, Portland, on June 18 on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief, on Rochester Street.

James Baldwin, 39, of Hillside Avenue, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on June 18 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property, on Main Street.

Summonses

Jeffry A. Matthews, 27, of Jackson Street, South Portland, on June 15 on charges of violating condition of release, aggravated assault, and assault, on Brown Street.

Roger L. Landry, 76, of Longfellow Street, on June 15 on a charge of assault, on Longfellow Street.

Renee A. Glantz, 27, of Windham, on June 15 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Brown Street.

Kathleen Leary, 59, of East Bridge Street, on June 16 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on East Bridge Street.

William Edward Rice, 54, of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky, on June 17 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Bridgton Road.

Natasha C. Huff, 28, of Cole Street, on June 17 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, on Cole Street.

A 17-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed), on June 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Main Street.