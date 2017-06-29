Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Anthony M. Cole, 37, of Brook Street, Sanford, on June 19 on charges of violating condition of release, sex trafficking and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Christian Tuyishime, 18, of Walker Street, on June 19 on a charge of criminal mischief, on Main Street.

Devon M. MacVane, 27, of Scarborough, on June 19 on charges of domestic violence stalking, violating protective order from abuse, and criminal trespass, on Mechanic Street.

Yousef Q. Dawood, 21, of Westbrook, on June 20 on a charge of domestic violence assault, in Westbrook.

Christin E. Parmenter, 28, of Fenderson Road, Parsonfield, on June 21 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Jacob A. Joiner, 20, of Bridgton Road, on June 22 on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and burglary of a motor vehicle, on Everett Street.

Katelynn Henry, 24, of Oakland Avenue, on June 22 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Scott M. Brown, 53, of Westbrook, on June 22 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Hannaford Drive.

Victoria E. Beedle, 22, of Dunnell Road, Buxton, on June 23 on a charge of operating under the influence, on New Gorham Road.

Joshua Rasheme Jones, 33, of Westbrook, on June 23 on a charge of domestic violence assault, in Westbrook.

Stephen J. Hart, 28, of Fair Oaks Drive, Springvale, on June 23 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Westbrook Arterial Highway and Larrabee Road.

Gary L. Forest, 36, of Bonny Eagle Road, Standish, on June 24 on an outstanding warrant arrest, on Main Street.

Tyler Scott Benwell, 19, of Westbrook, on June 24 on charges of domestic violence assault, violating condition of release, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, in Westbrook.

Joshua Rasheme Jones, 33, of Westbrook, on June 24 on a charge of violating condition of release, in Westbrook.

Matthew A. Theriault, 26, of Summit Terrace, South Portland, on a charge of criminal mischief, on North Street.

Summonses

Kayla A. Brooks, 25, of Prospect Street, Biddeford, on June 19 on charges of engaging in prostitution, violating condition of release, and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, on Larrabee Road.

Kayla M. Small, 22, of Teri Circle, on June 21 on charges of criminal mischief and violating condition of release, on Teri Circle.

Natasha C. Huff, 28, of Cole Street, on June 21 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, on Cole Street.

A 17-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed), on June 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Eric K. Burnheimer, 33, of Central Street, on June 22 on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Margaret M. Boucher, 56, of Madison Street, on June 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, on Hannaford Drive.

A 15-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed), on June 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Nicholas Whitelaw, 27, of Greenhill Road, Center Conway, New Hampshire, on June 23 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Main and Spring streets.

Matthew J. Dyer, 37, of Seavey Street, on charges of violating condition of release and trespass by motor vehicle, on Gowen Road.