Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

William T. O’Brien, 55, of Portland, on July 17 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Cumberland Street.

Neil Robert Collett, 38, of Winslow Street, on July 18 on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, and criminal threatening, on Middle Street.

Zackary Jon Burnham, 18, of Bridgton Road, on July 19 on charges of criminal mischief and obstructing report of crime, on Bridgton Road.

Ronald Rice, 38, of Brackett Street, on July 20 on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, on Village Lane.

Scott A. Biller, 61, of Windham, on July 21 on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Hannaford and William B. Clarke drives.

David T. Corkery, 50, of Spring Street, on July 23 on an outstanding warrant, on Main Street.

Summonses

A 13-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

A 16-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 11 on an outstanding warrant, on Brown and Mentor streets.

A 16-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 11 on a charge of assault, on Railway Avenue.

A 17-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 12 on a charge of criminal mischief, on Andover Road.

A 15-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 13 on an outstanding warrant, on Andover Road.

Brian R. Smith, 25, of Knight Street, on July 14 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Brighton Avenue.

Kathleen Suprenant, 48, of Newcomb Place, on July 14 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main and York streets.

James Joseph Tuohey, 32, of Atlantic Street, Portland, on July 15 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Cumberland Street and Cottage Place.

Eedy Sharon Doyon, 19, of Orono, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Felicia M. Lyons, 20, of Morse Road, New Gloucester, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Jacob M. Coro, 19, of Constitution Drive, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Keigan Sears, 19, of Lincoln Street, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Mackenzie L. Rayner, 19, of Stroudwater Place, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Deziree J. Larrivee, 19, of Barstow Road, Gorham, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Abigail L. St. Clair, 19, of East Bridge Street, on July 16 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

A 16-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 17 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief, on Main Street.

Christopher S. Guthzeit, 27, of Main Street, on July 17 on a charge of abondonment of child, on Main Street.

Kayla McDaniel, 26, of Main Street, on July 17 on a charge of abondonment of child, on Main Street.

Timyka S. Adams, 18, of Austin Street, on July 18 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.