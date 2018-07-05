Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Nicole Robinson, 31, of Green Street in Westbrook, on June 21 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol) and violating condition of release on Main Street.

Jerry Arnold Emery Jr., 35, of Stone Road in Casco, on June 24 on a warrant on Main Street.

Travis C. Welch, 35, of Main Street in Westbrook, on June 25 on a charge of violating condition of release on Main Street.

Julie A. Kopenga, 60, of Ash Street in Westbrook, on June 25 on a charge of violating condition of release on Ash Street.

Richard A. Beecher, 61, of Cottage Place in Westbrook, on June 27 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating bail condition of release on Bridge Street.

A juvenile, 14, on June 27, on charges of criminal threatening and criminal mischief on Andover Road.

Isaac N. Alward, 20, of Bates Street in Lewiston, on June 28 on a warrant on Larrabee Road.

Gary J. Mugford, 42, of Hersey Street in Portland, on June 30 on charges of violating condition of release, operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (alcohol).

James T. Osborne, 34, of Westbrook, on July 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.

Summonses

Erik H. Dobkowski, 37, of Tyng Street in Portland, on June 11 on a charge of failure to resgister a motor vehicle (more than 150 days) on Methodist Road.

Timothy E. Galvez, 27, of Craigie Street in Portland, on June 12 on a charge of attaching false plates on Main Street.

Tanner Matthew Boulanger, 21, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on June 14 on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) and failure to register a motor vehicle (150 or more days) on Main Street.

Justin Baratta, 25, of Main Street in Westbrook, on June 15 on a charge of violating condition of release near Spring Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Zuri Yareth Ontiveros, 23, of Main Street in Westbrook, on June 15 on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license on Monroe Avenue.

Kelly J. Smyre, 28, of Brunswick, on June 16 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) on Hannaford Drive.

Amanda K. Perry, 38, of Chapel Street in Biddeford, on June 19 on a charge of attaching false plates on Lamb Street.

Christopher S. Marston, 37, of Bonnybriar Road in South Portland, on June 19 on a charge of criminal mischief on Larrabee Road.

Lilly Van Der Steenhoven, 30, of Mechanic Street in Westbrook, on June 20 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days).

Levi J. Hanson, 29, of Bar Mills, on June 21 on a charge of being a habitual motor vehicle offender on Main Street.

Dominic T. Johnson, 18, of Myrtle Street in Westbrook, on June 23 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and forgery on Myrtle Street.

Kimberly A. Jacques, 30, of Preble Street in Portland, on June 27 in charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Main Street.

James M. Anderson, 49, of Harriet Circle in Gorham, on June 28 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (expired 150 or more days).