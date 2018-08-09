Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Angela M. Dube, 44, of Emery Street in Portland, on July 31 on a charge of criminal trespass on Mitchell Street.

Jared A. Sudduth, 30, of Mill Lane in Westbrook, on July 31 on a warrant on Mill Lane.

Najee White, 22, of Spiers Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 1 on a charge of threatening display of a weapon near William Clarke Drive and Hannaford Drive.

Dustan James Bentley, 30, of Portland, on Aug. 2 on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Finch Street.

Bashir Mohammad Hassan, 31, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on Aug. 3 on a charge of refusing to sign civil vioation summons on Main Street.

Summonses

Sherene M. Guiliani, 30, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on July 31 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.

Armand A. Bolduc, 53, of Oakland Avenue in Westbrook, on July 31 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) on Main Street.

Dustan James Bentley, 30, of Portland, on Aug. 1 on a charge of criminal trespassing at Acadia Commons.

Michael P. Reynolds, 46, of Saco Falls Way in Biddeford, on Aug. 1 on a charge of assualt on Andover Road.

Rebecca Joyce Knock, 35, of Cole Hill Road in Standish, on Aug. 5 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle (more than 150 days) on Main Street.

Linda Ann Larrabee, 48, of Longfellow Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 5 on a charge of assault on Longfellow Street.