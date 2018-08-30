Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

James M. Alley, 54, of Mill Lane in Westbrook, on Aug. 20 on a warrant on Mill Lane.

Jodi Beeler, 41, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 22 on a charge of operating while under the influence (drugs or combo, with one prior) on Main Street.

Joseph A. Wheeler, 29, of Rochester Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Rochester Street.

Frank Hubbard, 26, of Church Street in Westbrook, and Brandon S. Williams, 27, of Central Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 24 in charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Captain Bill Hartley Drive.

Faye J. Flesher, 57, of Hampton, New Hampshire, on Aug. 25 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) on Brown Street.

Timothy Dicenso, 38, of Central Street, on Aug. 25 on a warrant near Stroudwater Street and Forest Street.

Pavinna McIlwain, 27, of Auburn Street in Portland, on Aug. 26 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) near Bridge Street and East Bridge Street.

Jacob S. Gurney, 35, of Windmill Lane in New Gloucester, on Aug. 26 on a warrant on Longfellow Street.

Timothy Laster, 24, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 26 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) on Cumberland Street.

Summonses

Two juveniles, both 17, and Oliver Kai, 18, of Reed Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 20 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Hannaford Drive.

Justin T. King, 24, of Spurwink Avenue in South Portland, on Aug. 21 on a charge of failing to yield right of way near Lori Lane and New Gorham Road.

A juvenile, 17, on Aug. 21 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Hannaford Drive.

Frances Maclean Bliss, 19, of Winding Way in Portland, and a juvenile, 16, on Aug. 22 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.

Sebastian Alexander Foster, 18, of Mechanic Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 22 on a charge of minor consuming alcohol near William Clarke Drive and Church Street.