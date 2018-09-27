Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Samuel R. Maclean, 36, of East Valentine Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 17 on a charge of operating under the influence (one prior) on Larrabee Road.

Teresa S. Stuart, 60, of Walker Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 17 on charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Winslow Street.

Maria V. Bowie, 36, of North Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 18 on charges of two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder (with priors), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (with priors), reckless conduct, assault on a police officer, falsifying physical evidence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention near Main Street and Waltham Street.

Christopher McMahan, 24, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 18 on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespassing on Webster Street.

Shawn Michael Littlefield, 37, of Portland, on Sept. 18 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and Rebecca L. Hassett, 25, of Aspen Drive in Brunswick, on charges of violating condition of release, illegal possession of scheduled drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Brown Street and North Street.

David Sok, 21, of Rochester Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 19 on a warrant on Rochester Street.

Laurie L. Sinnett, 50, of Forest Avenue in Windham, on Sept. 19 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Methodist Road.

Ryan T. McDevitt, 36, of County Way in Portland, on Sept. 19 on charges of operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, and Jessica E. McDevitt, of Reed Street in Portland, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Cumberland Street and Park Road.

Gina C. Welch, 23, of Lavoie Street in Jay, on Sept. 20 on a charge of violating condition of release near Bridge Street and Winslow Street.

Paul H. Waterhouse, 29, of Park Avenue in Portland, on Sept. 21 on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Cottage Street.

Matthew Scott Kafer, 28, of Rivers Edge Road in Gray, on Sept. 22 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for operating while under the influence near Bridgton Road and Royal Grant Way.

Kyle Cassell, 22, on Sept. 22 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence near Hannaford Drive and William B. Clarke Drive.

Kevin J, Kramlich, 33, of Halidon Road in Westbrook, on Sept. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and domestic violence assault on Halidon Road.

Dennis Lyons, 58, of Soule Street in South Portland, on Sept. 23 on charges of operating a motor vehicle after habitual offender revocation and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Winslow Street.

Summonses

Matthew T. Moody, 18, of New Gorham Road in Westbrook, on Sept. 18 on a charge of criminal mischief on Stroudwater Street.

Kortney Sarah Cox, 38, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 20 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Main Street.

Dezara M. Niski, 29, of Knight Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 21 on charges of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, failing to obtain a drivers license and possession of suspended or fictitious license near Cumberland Street and Park Road.

Benjamin A. Earle, 36, of Greenville, South Carolina, on Sept. 21 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked near Main Street and Forest Street.

Tyler Giovanni Brown, 24, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 21 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked on Rochester Street.

Timothy E. Seavey, 59, of Perry Court in Westbrook, on Sept. 22 on a charge of harassment by telephone on Perry Court.

Micheline K. Ntumba, 38, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 22 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license near Brown Street and King Street.