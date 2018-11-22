Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Angela C. Cloutier, 33, of Majestic Heights in Windham, on Nov. 14 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Cumberland Street and Cottage Place.

David Burns, 68, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Nov. 15 on charges of assault and criminal threatening, on Main Street.

Katherine A. Bergson, 36, of Pinecrest Drive in Portland, on Nov. 15 on a warrant and Joshua LeClair, 31, of Main Street in Westbrook, on a charge of probation violation, on Main Street.

Richard S. Brichetto, 52, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on Nov. 17 on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest or detention (physical force), unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, trafficking in prison contraband and probation violation, on Bridgton Road.

Jessica A. Newton, 34, of Froswick Avenue in South Portland, on Nov. 17 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth on Main Street.

Summonses

Emily R. Naber, 33, of Graham Road in Westbrook, on Nov. 12 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, near East Bridge Street and Sterling Drive.

Lauren Caudill, 27, of North Street in Portland, on Nov. 12 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, near Stroudwater and Main streets.

A juvenile, 12, on Nov. 15 on a charge of criminal threatening on Stroudwater Street.

Kevin J. Sparks, 53, of Woodbury Street in Portland, on a charge of assault, on Main Street.